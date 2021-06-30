Eat Shop Save - Bean Chilli with Cauliflower "Rice"

The classic(ish) chilli! This gorgeous dish can be served with brown rice, or try making cauliflower ‘rice’ for a lower carb alternative.

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

1 red pepper, finely chopped

400g tin of mixed beans, drained and rinsed

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

1 tsp ground cumin

1 heaped tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper - to taste

Method:

Pour the olive oil into a large saucepan set over a medium heat. Saute the onion, garlic, chilli and red pepper, with a little pinch of salt, until the onion softens.

Tip in the beans and tomatoes and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Add the spices and simmer for a further 15 minutes, until the sauce has reduced and thickened. Season to taste.

CAULIFLOWER “RICE”

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower - washed and dried

Method:

Chop the cauliflower into small pieces and blend in a food processor. It should break down into something resembling rice.

Pour boiling water into a saucepan, don’t fill it up all the way, you just want to have a 1 inch layer of water in the bottom of the pan.

Put the cauliflower ‘rice’ into a metal sieve and place sieve in the saucepan, the water should not be touching the bottom of the sieve.

Turn on the hob to keep the water gently simmering and put the pan lid on top of the sieve and leave it for 20 minutes to gently steam it.

HEALTHIER WHOLEMEAL GARLIC BREAD

Ingredients per portion:

Wholemeal bread, 1 slices

Garlic, 1 clove finely chopped

Butter, 1 tsp

Method:

Melt the butter in a pan, add the chopped garlic and stir until it has melted.

Press the slice of bread onto the bottom of the pan so it gets lightly coated in the garlic butter.

Put it in the oven at around 180 degrees, check it every five minutes until it is cooked to your liking.