England are gearing up to face Ukraine in a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash after defeating Germany on Tuesday.

The Three Lions struck twice and secured their position among the last eight, just as fear began to creep in about another major competition exit.

Following goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, strains of 'Football’s Coming Home' echoed around Wembley.

It was England’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96, but the squad have had little time to celebrate. Attention - their's and the country's - has now turned to Saturday’s quarter-final in Rome.“It didn’t really need me to say it but when we get in the dressing room, we were talking about Saturday already,” boss Gareth Southgate added.

Gareth Southgate reacts as the final whistle blows. Credit: PA

“Today’s been an immense performance but at a cost, emotionally and physically, and we’ve got to make sure that we recover well and that mentally we’re in the right space. “It’s a dangerous moment for us."

Captain Harry Kane also stressed the need to focus on the next game.

He said: "I'm speechless... performance was top drawer, another clean sheet. We'll enjoy it but we've got another game on Saturday. So, let's get ready for that."Although the England team have booked their slot in Rome, Italy's Covid restrictions mean most fans have had to rule out attending Saturday's showdown.

Three Lions fans celebrate at the 4TheFans fan zone outside Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

Arrivals in Italy must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test before hunkering down for five days of isolation. So even if fans could get there on Wednesday morning, the chances are they'd be watching the game in a hotel room.Breaking the rules could be pricey. Anyone caught trying to end their five day quarantine period without proof of a negative test risks a €450 fine (£386), the Times reported. Those who skip quarantine all together could face a much tougher penalty. Last year, Italy introduced fines of €3,000 (£2,580) for anyone who even tried to travel between regions, let alone cross its borders.

Additionally, the FA has said it will not be selling tickets for the match to the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) – the official body of away support – owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, it is hoping to get as many as tickets to England expats in Italy to make sure the team isn’t playing in front of silent stands, the Guardian reported.

The statement said: “Unfortunately, the FA will not be selling any tickets via the ESTC for this fixture given the travel restrictions in place across both countries, and as such are working with Uefa and the British embassy in Italy to facilitate as many ticket sales to English residents in Italy as possible.”