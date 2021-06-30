French woman 'arrested on suspicion of causing Tour de France crash with sign'

Police in France have arrested a woman suspected of causing a huge crash during the first stage of the Tour de France by holding up a sign in riders' path, it has been reported.

The crash on Saturday was caused by a spectator who was waving her sign about 28 miles from the end of the first stage when the sign clipped German rider Tony Martin.

Martin fell to the ground and caused dozens of other riders to follow suit.

Authorities say a French woman is being detained in Landerneau, according to French radio network RTL.

In video footage of the incident shared online, a woman can be seen holding a cardboard sign with "granny and grandad" written in German.

Britain's Chris Froome lays on the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race on Saturday

The crash happened as she was looking away from the peloton coming towards her.

The pileup involved dozens of competitors, including four-time Tour champion Chris Froome who was riding at full speed.

Froome recovered but crossed the finish line 14:37 minutes behind the stage winner Julian Alaphilippe.

As a result of the crash, one rider had to pull out of the Tour completely and another eight riders were treated for injuries.

The Tour cautioned fans to “respect the safety of the riders” and said: “Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television!”

On Sunday, the Gendarmerie du Finistère announced the opening of a judicial investigation and it called on witnesses to help find the spectator.

The spectator who caused the crash could face a fine of €15,000 (£12,875) and a year in prison if the rider injured in the crash decides to press charges, French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported.