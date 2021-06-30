Brits hoping to head to Malta on their summer holidays have been dealt another blow, despite the country now being on the UK government's green list.

Having been opened up to holidaymakers for quarantine-free travel, Malta has now said it will not accept the NHS app as proof of vaccination.

It's the latest move by authorities in the country that could see travel plans go down the drain at the last minute.

The country has already effectively banned Brits aged 12-17 from entering the country by requiring them to be double jabbed - the UK is not yet offering jabs to under-18s.

Valletta in Malta.

Authorities in the central Mediterranean archipelago have now revealed they will only accept printed letters sent by the NHS as proof.

It means tourists planning to use the NHS app to demonstrate their status face being turned away at UK airports or the border in Malta - even if they are fully vaccinated.

With letters expected to take "up to five working days" to be delivered, according to UK government website, those with flights in the next few days face disappointment.

Several affected people have sent Twitter messages to the British High Commission for Malta stating that the policy means their trips cannot go ahead as planned.

Mark Holland, of Hove, East Sussex, wrote: "I travel in under three days, and have no time to request a letter."

Katie Crookshank, of London, wrote to the High Commission: "We have a 12-year-old girl who is distraught as she now can’t be a bridesmaid in August."

She continued: "The reputation of Malta being a family friendly island is being damaged. Why can’t they be PCR tested?"

British High Commissioner to Malta, Cathy Ward, replied saying Maltese authorities have stated "the guidance on teenagers is due to the virus now spreading fastest in this age group and they are worried about the spread of the Delta variant".

The Commission added that the government for Malta sets the entry requirements and travel advice can change at short notice.

So who can go on holiday to Malta?

Adults who are double jabbed and have an NHS letter as proof will be permitted into the country.

Children between 12 and 17-years-old are effectively banned from travel to Malta as the country requires them to be double jabbed - the UK is not yet vaccinating under-18s.

Children aged five to 11 can travel if they are accompanying their fully-vaccinated parents or legal guardian - providing the adult has a letter proving their own vaccination status.

Five to 11-year-olds must still show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival.

No test is required for those aged under five.

Another user, Hannah, wrote: "Unbelievable last second change. Why is the NHS app now not acceptable when it was 24 hours ago?!

"I travel to Malta on Monday, followed all guidelines but in a digital age you now want a letter I cannot get in time?!"

William Bird, also due to fly next week, wrote: "This is crazy. Do I cancel my holiday that I’ve booked from the 4th in case the letter we didn’t know we needed until today doesn’t arrive in time?"

There was a surge in demand for holidays in Malta, Spain’s Balearic Islands, Portugal’s Madeira and a number of Caribbean destinations after the UK government announced last week they would be moved to the green travel list on Wednesday at 4am.

The change means people arriving in the UK from those places no longer need to quarantine at home for 10 days.

Price comparison website TravelSupermarket said Malta went from being its 17th most popular country among package holiday customers to number five following the announcement.

