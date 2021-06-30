It's a by-election like no other - one of the candidates is the sister of the murdered Labour MP Jo Cox.

Kim Leadbeater, most agree, is brave to stand in the seat of Batley and Spen - but that alone may not guarantee her victory.

She's fending off a challenge from Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson and could also lose votes to the former Labour MP George Galloway, who is now standing for the Workers Party of Britain.

He's been campaigning in traditional Labour territory and is said to be winning support from some Muslim voters because of his pro-Palestine stance.

Ultimately, it is George Galloway’s campaign which could decide the outcome of this election.

He denies his aim is to split the Labour vote but it could mean the Tories could take the seat for the first time in nearly 25 years.

It would be a painful result for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - but not necessarily unexpected.

He’s already pledged to fight on whatever the result.