Bill Cosby greets the British audience with a salute from his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

Bill Cosby greeted the British public with a salute from his home after he was freed from prison and his sex assault conviction was overturned.

Asked by his spokesperson to "wave at the British audience", Cosby puts his hand up in a salute and when asked by ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy if he is delighted, he shows a peace sign.

The 83-year-old comedian was convicted in 2018 for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee at his mansion in Philadelphia.

Spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said Cosby's name has been "cleared 100%" and no one can "charge or bring forth charges ever again against him".

Cosby's name has been 'cleared 100%' and no one can charge him again, says spokesperson Andrew Wyatt

Cosby was released from jail after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court found on Wednesday the comedian had been unfairly prosecuted because of a technicality.

The previous district attorney had promised him he wouldn't be charged over Andrea Constand's accusations.

Asked about critics who say Cosby's name has not been cleared and that he got off on a technicality, Mr Wyatt said: "I don't know who's saying that. Yesterday, his name was cleared 100%. I haven't paid attention to those who are saying that."

He also said: "The constitution wasn't drafted as a technicality. One's due process is not a technicality. He was vindicated and his conviction was vacated. They can never charge or bring forth charges ever again against him."

What the feeling is within the Cosby camp? 'Elated, ecstatic, vindication, victory'

Asked what the feeling is within the Cosby camp, Mr Wyatt said: "Elated, ecstatic, vindication, victory.

"You know, all the feelings for anyone who has been incarcerated for three years of their life, almost three years."

He continued: "These Pennsylvania state's Supreme Court justices, they saw the light, they saw the truth, they ruled based on law, they saw that Mr Cosby's due process was stripped away, his constitional rights were thrown out the window.

"Because, you had the district attorney who ran a Willie Horton-style campaign ad - saying: if you elect me, I will bring Bill Cosby to justice.

"Mr Cosby had immunity. He should've never been charged at all. He was given a deal by the former prosectutor."

Victoria Valentino, a Bill Cosby accuser, says 'we've been thrown under the bus by a legal glitch'

But Victoria Valentino, one of the accusers who claims Cosby sexually assaulted her, told ITV News she was dismayed by the news.

She said she felt like she and other accusers have been "thrown under the bus by a legal glitch".

She continued: "They talk about his constitutional right and his- his rights, what about our rights?"