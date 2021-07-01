China's leader Xi Jinping has pledged to "stick to and develop" socialism as the country held an extravagant ceremony to mark 100 years of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

A huge audience of 70,000 specators gathered in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square for centenary celebrations - with others watching on televisions up and down the country.

In a long speech on the future of the party, Jinping pledged to use "history as a mirror" and said China would focus on "creating a brighter future".

A crowd of 70,000 gathered in Tian'anmen Square for Jinping's speech

The ceremony was broadcast on big screens around Beijing and other majors cities.

People cross an intersection near a large video screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during the ceremony. Credit: AP

Military aircraft in formation flew over the square during the ceremony.

A 100-gun salute was also fired, and the guard of honour marched through the square, holding the national flag.

Armed helicopters flew in a formation to spell out "100" in the air, and fighter jets formed the numbers seven and one - the CPC's 100th founding anniversary falls on July 1 this year.

Crowds watched a gun salute and guard of honour

China staged an aerobatics performance over Tian'anmen Square

The centenary coincides with the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control.

The occasion is usually marked by protests in the former British Colony, but a strict national security law imposed in Hong Kong by China has been authorities crackdown on dissent and protest.

A protester holding a Union Jack is arrested by police officers during the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China Credit: AP