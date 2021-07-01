Having two doses of a vaccine will be "a liberator" and will "enable people to travel", the prime minister has said, amid speculation about quarantine being lifted for double-jabbed people who are returning from amber list countries.

Boris Johnson told reporters: "I’m very confident that the double jabs will be a liberator and they will enable people to travel.

"We’ll be setting out a lot more about the detail of that in the course of July, in the course of the next few days, about how we see it working but there’s no doubt at all that once you’ve got two jabs you are in a much better position."

He warned, however, that this year "will not be like any other year because of Covid".

"People shouldn't expect that it will be completely hassle free."

His comments come amid reports from The Times that the government is aiming to introduce quarantine-free travel for people with two vaccines by July 26.

However, holidaymakers may still face difficulty when travelling with many countries still imposing quarantine on tourists from the UK.

One of the new countries on the green list for travel, Malta, has dealt a blow to Brits hoping to go on their summer holidays by saying it will not accept the NHS app as proof of vaccination.

