England fans who travel to Rome for the Euro 2020 quarter-final game against Ukraine will not be allowed into the stadium even if they have a ticket, the Italian embassy in London has warned.

Italian rules state that "anybody who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days, irrespective of their nationality or residency will not be admitted to the stadium, even if they have a ticket", the embassy said.

They added: "Anyone who is found to be failing to observe quarantine will be punished as laid down by the law.

"Fans based in the UK should therefore not travel to Italy to attend the match on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome."

The embassy did say those "who can prove that they have arrived in Italy at least six days previously, have observed five days of quarantine, and have taken a post-quarantine Covid-19 test with a negative result will be allowed into the Stadio Olimpico".

But they added: "Being exempt from quarantine in Italy for any legal reason, will not translate into permission to enter the stadium."

Downing Street has also said that people should not be travelling to amber list countries such as Italy and urged fans to follow the rules.

If Gareth Southgate's team win in Rome, they will return to Wembley for the semi-final clash. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister's official spokesman on Wednesday said: "Obviously, we appreciate how fans will want to do everything possible to support the England team but we do need to balance that against the need to protect public health.

"We would urge everyone to comply with the guidelines and rules that we have in place."

England's landmark 2-0 defeat of Germany set up the clash in Rome but rules in Italy for arrivals from the UK mean fans would face five days of quarantine, which would see them miss the match on Saturday.

The Three Lions face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their die-hard supporters, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley, as fans who bought tickets years ago cannot attend and the Football Association said it would not take up its ticket allocation.

The FA was entitled to an allocation of 2,560, equating to 16% of the agreed capacity of 16,000 at the Stadio Olimpico, but will not take this up, meaning those tickets will go on general sale.

It added it was working with Uefa and the British Embassy in Italy to "facilitate" ticket sales to English residents in Italy, which is also on the UK's amber list requiring self-isolation for 10 days upon return.

