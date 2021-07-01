Play video

The Haseler family lost their two kittens to a disease that has been causing heartbreak across the country, ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi reports

ITV News has learned that the number of cats who've died from a rare and unexplained illness has continued to rise.

Hundreds of beloved pets have now lost their lives to Pancytopenia and officials have told us they have extended their investigation into possible causes.

There has already been a precautionary recall of some cat foods and that has now been extended (a full list can be found at the bottom of this article).

Now one of the UK's main veterinary organisations has described the illness as "heartbreaking".

Thursday's data reveals 443 cats have been recently diagnosed with Pancytopenia - 284 of who sadly died.

'I just screamed and cried a lot,' Lucie Haseler recalls the moment she learned her cat had died

Although no connection is confirmed, there is a precautionary and voluntary recall of several dry cat foods. These include some Applaws and AVA products and some of the By Sainsbury's Hypoallergenic range.

The manufacturers are fully co-operating with the official investigation into what is causing this illness and death.

This disease is usually very rare, with vets expecting to see perhaps one case a year - not the hundreds now emerging.

It is a blood disorder that is complex and costly to treat - sadly the death rate is high, currently 64%.

Ben Holwell describes the phone call he had with vets as he made the decision to let his beloved pet go

The Food Standards Agency has told ITV News that it has now extended the scope of its investigations - looking at possible causes including contamination with micro-toxins and heavy metals. Many tests have been conducted and results are expected "as soon as possible".

Vets warn owners to be vigilant for signs of lethargy, loss of appetite or unusual bleeding.

Anyone who is worried should seek veterinary advice.

Pet owners are being asked to check cat food to ensure it is not on the recall lists - if so it should not be used.

The Royal Veterinary College has described this illness as "heartbreaking" - often affecting young kittens and frequently more than one pet in the same family.

More details can also be found on the Food Standards Agency website - which will be updated as investigations continue.

Here is the full list of cat food products which have been recalled.

Applaws Cat Dry chicken - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg packs Batch Code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg packs Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish - 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+ - 2kg and 4kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Adult Chicken - 300g, 2kg and 4kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Adult Fish - 2kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Kitten Chicken - 300g and 2kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Senior Chicken 12+ - 2kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Weight Management - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Hairball - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Oral Care - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA British Shorthair - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Persian - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Maine Coon - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years - 800g packs All batch codes All BBE dates

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years - 800g packs All batch codes All BBE dates