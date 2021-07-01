Malta will accept NHS app vaccination proof from UK tourists in U-turn

In a prompt U-turn, authorities in Malta have said they will allow entry to UK holidaymakers who can prove they have had both Covid vaccinations using the NHS app.

Just 24 hours earlier, the country had thrown tourists into chaos after announcing the app would not be accepted as evidence and only an NHS letter would do.

The move sparked fury from Brits left with not enough time to get their letters - which can take up to five working days to arrive - so they could catch their flights to Malta.

Malta is on the UK's green list, allowing tourists to head to the island from 30 June without facing quarantine upon their return.

The Blue Lagoon in Comino off Malta Credit: Malta.com

It seems the change in policy happened at some point on Thursday.

A tweet from The British High Commission for Malta at 7:20am on Thursday said only those with letters would be allowed entry.

But by Thursday afternoon, Malta's tourist board released a statement announcing the app would now be accepted.

The uncertainty will have left those booked to travel on Wednesday 30 June and most of Thursday 1 July stranded at airports, or stuck at home.

Robert was due to fly to Malta on Wednesday morning, but was turned away at Heathrow Airport because of the change in rules

Play video

Others expressed their anger on social media.

Henry Pascoe wrote on Twitter: "What are we supposed to do, they change this at such short notice that thousands of us don’t have the chance to get the letter in time, think of all the hotels now that have lost money, what’s on this letter that isn’t on the NHS app that’s stopping us from going."

While Mothiur wrote: "What difference will it make to get a certificate from the app and the posted one. Just pointless bureaucracy".

Green list travel: What you need to know What are the latest countries added to the UK's green list? Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands - Mallorca (Majorca), Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera are the latest countries to be added, as of 4am on 30 June. What does it mean when a country is on the green list? People who are travelling to countries on the green list will still need to take a Covid test up to 72 hours before they return to the UK and a single PCR test on or before day two of their arrival into the UK - but you do not need to quarantine unless the test result is positive. Children aged four and under are exempt from the test. Back to top Do I need to quarantine or take a test on arrival to Malta, the Balearic Islands or Madeira? MaltaNo - the only reason you would need to quarantine in Malta is if you do not have proof of a negative Covid test result. The UK is on Malta's amber list, which means passengers (everyone aged 5 and above) arriving in the country will need to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate before boarding flights to Malta. You will also need to show the physical copy of a negative Covid test when you land in Malta. The swab test will need to be carried out up to 72 hours (maximum) prior to arrival in Malta. If a negative PCR test is not presented, a swab test on arrival or a 14-day quarantine period is mandatory on arrival. All passengers must complete a Public Health Travel Declaration Form and Passenger Locator Form. You must show both forms to airline officials when leaving the UK and health officials when you arrive in Malta.Everyone arriving (and departing) from Malta has their temperature checked. If you have a high temperature, you will need to take a swab test. Balearic Islands Arrivals from the UK into Spain do not need to take or test or quarantine when arriving into the country. But all passengers arriving into Spain must complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and give contact details. If you are travelling to the Balearic Islands from mainland Spain you may be required to present a negative Covid test depending on the region you are travelling from.Madeira To enter Madeira, you must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test or have had both doses of the Covid vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel. Passengers must take a PCR test 72 hours before travel and upload the test result - children aged 12 and under are exempt. If you have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, you will be exempt from showing a PCR test on entry and Madeira will accept your NHS letter to demonstrate your vaccination status. All passengers (except for children aged 12 and under) will need to complete and submit a traveller questionnaire. Back to top What other countries are already on the green list? The addition of Malta, Balearic Islands and Madeira will be a welcome addition for travellers returning to the UK, as the majority of countries previously on the green list are closed to international tourists, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Here are the green list countries: Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

New Zealand

Singapore

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Back to top

Malta's travel policy further infuriated Brits last week when the country effectively banned those aged 12-17 from entering by requiring them to be double jabbed - the UK is not yet offering jabs to under-18s.

It means families with children over 12 years old are unable to travel to the country together.

Those with younger children, aged five to 11, can travel if children are accompanying their fully-vaccinated parents or legal guardian.

Want more Covid news? Check out our podcast - Coronavirus: What You Need To Know

Five to 11-year-olds must still show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival.

No test is required for those aged under five.

Stay up to date with the changing travel situation in the UK and abroad with news, information and advice at itv.com/holidaynews.