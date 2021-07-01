More than 440 cats have been recently diagnosed with a rare and unexplained illness which has killed 284 of them.

Pancytopenia, which affects the blood, is often fatal for cats.

Several brands of pet food were recalled earlier this month after potential links with affected cats were identified and this list has now been extended.

What is pancytopenia?

Pancytopenia occurs when a cat has very low white and red blood cell counts.

Therefore if a cat gets pancytopenia, they are likely to start suffering from anaemia, bleeding or clotting problems, and even serious infections.

At least 150 cats dead as food is recalled over potential link to rare and fatal disease

How can cats get this illness?

Vets have been analysing cases to look for a link that may give the underlying cause.

So far, the common link between affected cats is their diet.

Until there is more information, the Food Standards Agency has recalled a number of pet foods.

The Food Standards Agency and Defra are advising cat owners not to give their pets food made by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution. Pancytopenia can also be caused by:

Toxins

Sepsis

Blood cancer

Bone cancer

Infectious diseases

Immune system disorders

Jo Kenny suspects her cat, Sushi, was one of those who may have died in this outbreak after eating one of the products now being recalled. Credit: PA

What are the symptoms?

Low energy/weakness

Pale gums

Fever

Collapse

No appetite

Bleeding from the gums

Blood in vomit or urine

If any of these symptoms occur, the advice is to contact a vet immediately.

How can pancytopenia be treated?

There is no real cure for the illness, although there are a few things a vet can attempt to do.

Care options can include blood transfusions, antibiotics and fluid drips.

Unfortunately these options do not often work and many cat owners have made the difficult decision to put their cat down to stop any pain or suffering.

Which cat food products have been recalled?

More details can also be found on the Food Standards Agency website - which will be updated as investigations continue.

Here is the full list of cat food products that have been recalled.

Applaws Cat Dry chicken - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg packs Batch Code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg packs Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish - 350g, 1.8kg and 6kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken - 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg Batch code: GB218E5009 All BBE dates

AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+ - 2kg and 4kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Adult Chicken - 300g, 2kg and 4kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Adult Fish - 2kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Kitten Chicken - 300g and 2kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Senior Chicken 12+ - 2kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Weight Management - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Hairball - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Oral Care - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA British Shorthair - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Persian - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

AVA Maine Coon - 1.5kg packs All batch codes All BBE dates

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years - 800g packs All batch codes All BBE dates

by Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years - 800g packs All batch codes All BBE dates