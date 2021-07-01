Paw-fection: Why dog lovers are pining for the 'Golden Retriever Experience'

Play video

ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn paid a visit to the business which has gone from strength to strength during the Covid-19 pandemic

Is this the best form of stress relief ever? An attraction in Somerset lets dog lovers spend time with dozens of pampered pooches.

The 'Golden Retriever Experience', in Minehead, lets people play fetch, cuddle and talk to the dogs as a way to relax.

However, two hours with the pack of pooches will set adults back £60.

The 'super-pack' of 28 retrievers went viral on the social media platform TikTok, when a user posted a clip of the centre.

Credit: ITV News

Business has boomed since then, with a surge in people needing hugs and contact with animals.

The experience grew by chance after the number of dogs in the family increased to such a scale that friends wanted to visit just to see them.

Business owner Lauren St James and her father knew they were onto something special.

She said: "We get a lot of birthdays, anniversaries and mother's days, but we also get therapy sessions for people with aspergers, autism and PTSD.

"They find it very relaxing to just come and cuddle some dogs. They don't have to have a conversation. They just give love and they get love back."