The UK has reported 27,989 new Covid-19 cases, the fourth day in a row it has seen more than 20,000 lab-confirmed positive tests and the highest since the end of January.

It is the highest number of cases reported since the start of the year - on January 25 when 29,899 people contracted the virus.

It is the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases reported by the Scottish Government since the start of the pandemic – the third time this week following Monday’s 3285 and Wednesday’s 3887.

The latest data from the government added that a further 22 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 128,103.

The number of people who are currently in hospital after being admitted after contracting coronavirus stands at 1,735.

These figures are significantly lower compared to January 25, when the UK recorded 592 Covid-related deaths and 37,756 hospitalisations, suggesting vaccinations are weakening the link between catching coronavirus and becoming seriously ill

As of Thursday, 77,909,177 vaccinations have been administered across the UK - this includes both first and second doses.

England

Another 22,948 people tested positive for coronavirus in England and a further 16 deaths have been reported on Thursday.

Scotland

There were 4,234 new Covid cases in Scotland and six more deaths - the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases reported by the Scottish Government since the start of the pandemic.

It's also the third time this week following Monday’s 3,285 and Wednesday’s 3,887.

Wales

Wales recorded no new deaths from Covid on Wednesday, however the nation reported 481 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were no deaths from Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but the nation has recorded 326 new cases.