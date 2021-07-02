Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and his wife Sarah Vine have announced they are divorcing after 20 years of marriage.

A statement of behalf of the couple said: “Michael and Sarah have agreed to separate and they are in the process of finalising their divorce.

“They will continue to support their two children and they remain close friends.

“The family politely ask for privacy at this time and will not be providing any further comment.”

A friend of the couple said that the pair had “drifted apart”.

“This is a difficult and sad decision for Michael and Sarah after 20 years of marriage,” the friend said.

“It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no-one else involved.

“They have drifted apart over the past couple of years but they remain friends.

“Their absolute priority is the children.”

