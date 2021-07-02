The UK has recorded 27,125 more Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the fifth day in a row the country has seen more than 20,000 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.

It brings the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,855,169, as of 9am on Friday.

The latest data from the government added that a further 27 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The UK's coronavirus death toll is now at 128,189.

As of Wednesday, the number of Covid patients in hospital stands at 1,795.

The numbers, which are lower than those at the beginning of the year, suggest vaccinations are weakening the link between catching coronavirus and becoming seriously ill.

England

22,393 more people tested positive for coronavirus in England. Since the start of the pandemic, England has recorded 4,218,807 infections.

22 of the 27 Covid-related deaths reported in the UK on Friday were in England. The nation has a death toll of 112,732.

Scotland

There were four more Covid deaths reported in Scotland, bringing the death toll to 7,726.

Meanwhile, the nation recorded 3,823 more infections. It has had 289,279 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Wales

Wales recorded 570 more new cases, bringing the total to 219,296.

There were no further deaths reported. The nation has not reported any new Covid deaths since Monday.

Northern Ireland

There was one more Covid-related death reported in Northern Ireland on Friday. The nation has a death toll of 2,156.

There were 339 more cases, bringing the total number of infections since early last year to 127,787.