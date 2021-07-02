England arrive in Rome ahead of Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine

England have arrived in Rome ahead of their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.

The Three Lions saw off old foes Germany to reach the last eight and with the semi-finals and final back at Wembley, will be aiming to keep progressing.

So far, England have played all four of their Euro 2020 matches at Wembley - cheered on by a reduced capacity crowd.

Southgate's side are yet to concede at Euro 2020, with Jordan Pickford in fine form between the posts in the victory over Germany.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford makes a save from Germany's Timo Werner. Credit: PA

Southgate opted for a three-man defence in the last-16 win - but may be tempted to revert back to a back four as he did throughout the group stage.

Whichever system is deployed, Ukraine will have to be at their best to breach what has proven to be an impenetrable backline so far this summer.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side reached the last eight with a 2-1 extra-time victory against Sweden.

In a pre-match press conference on Friday, Shevchenko was quizzed on whether playing away from home may impact England - and whether Europe would be siding with Ukraine or the Three Lions.

'I hope that such an attitude will turn into more fans supporting Ukraine'

"Ukraine deserves sympathy from the fans for how well they've played, how much they've tried at this tournament," the coach said.

"I hope that such an attitude will turn into more fans supporting Ukraine.

"But I'm more than sure than England have shown they play great football, and they also have a lot of fans. So at the stadium, we will see who will support whom better."

Italy’s Covid-19 restrictions mean that most England fans will struggle to get to the match, with quarantine measures in place.

The England squad flew from Birmingham Airport to Rome earlier on Friday

Those considering breaking the rules have already been warned they will be turned away from the stadium - even if they have a ticket.

Only a select few England fans - those living in Italy, or other European countries not required to quarantine upon arrival in Italy - will be able to watch the game in Rome.