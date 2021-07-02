Play video

"Our ultimate goal is to make sure we go to bed at night that you don't lay awake at night and wonder what the last two hours of Harry's life held" - Tim and Charlotte Dunn will give evidence as part of a damages claim against their son’s alleged killer.

Tim and Charlotte Dunn know every moment of the first minutes, hours, days and years of their son Harry’s life yet they have only limited detail of his final hours.

Their 19-year-old boy died in August 2019, hit by a car being driven on the wrong side of the road by an American driver.

The family know every bone in Harry’s body was broken, his father saw his agony and fear as he lay on the side of the road, but they do not know the detail and the detail matters.

They can’t get it because the usual route through the courts is closed to them since Anne Sacoolas left the UK and returned to the US claiming diplomatic immunity.

The lack of detail complicates their grief, it haunts their days and their nights.

Anne Sacoolas was driving a car that was in collision with Harry Dunn's motorbike. Credit: PA Media

They know the blanks they are trying to fill will bring pain but it cannot be any worse than what they deal with now.

“As the parent who has lost their child you are hungry for everything, all the information, however difficult, just to put the jigsaw puzzle and all the pieces together,” Harry’s mum Charlotte says.

“We deserve to know about the last couple of hours of his life. It’s so so important. Justice and closure is important. We can’t even try to rebuild without knowing all of that.”

That is why they have travelled to the United States as part of the civil case against the woman who is accused of killing their son.

It will be a slow process but they have now filed their depositions for the court in Virginia.

Their chance to tell of their son, of who he was, what his life meant to them and what his death has done to them.

Tim Dunn thanks the public for their support through the Justice For Harry Campaign.

“What matters is being able to tell them how Harry was as a person, how much he meant to us as a family, how much he meant in our lives, what he was like, what he was up to, where he was going,” his father Tim tells me.

“We want them to see what a special young man he was and was growing into and give them a chance to see how much pain and suffering we are going through. To be given that chance is a good thing.”

They know all too well the hollowness of that well worn phrase that time heals. Time is healing nothing for them at the moment. The months are getting harder, not easier.

They cling onto the end of the civil case in the hope they will get the justice they seek for Harry and maybe a little more peace for them.