Suspected human remains have been discovered in woodland near Swindon, Wiltshire, sparking a police investigation.

Police confirmed they are investigating the discovery of what officers believe to be "old human remains".

Specialist officers are searching the area close to Junction 15 of the M4 near Swindon and a large police presence has been seen.

A force spokesman said: “Specialist officers are currently conducting a meticulous search of the area to recover any relevant material before forensic scientific analysis is conducted.

“This sort of investigation can take a number of weeks however we will endeavour to provide updates where we can as this work continues.

“Members of the public will see a police presence in the area over the next few days and weeks.”

The force thanked members of the public for their “patience”.