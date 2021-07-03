England storm to 4-0 win in crunch Euro 2020 game against Ukraine

England stormed to a four-goal win over Ukraine, confirming their place in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Captain Harry Kane had given Gareth Southgate's side an early lead before Harry Maguire doubled their advantage and Kane struck again in a quickfire second-half double.

A fourth came courtesy of substitute Jordan Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance.

As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions, who ran out 4-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico and will meet Denmark in the last four.

But having made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, Southgate will be hoping his side go one better as they prepare to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

England have been breaking records and ending streaks throughout the finals and progressing after Kane’s early goal was another.

The Tottenham striker needed just 212 seconds to score his second of the tournament and it was the sixth time England have scored in the opening four minutes of a European Championship tie – with elimination following on the previous five occasions.

Kane had been widely criticised for his performances until heading home the second in the last-16 win over Germany but he appears to have hit form at just the right time, becoming the first England player to score in consecutive Euros knockout games.

Southgate made two changes from the Germany victory as Mason Mount was recalled and Jadon Sancho handed his first start of the finals.

As England fans at home and abroad chant 'it's coming home', Gareth Southgate talks about why these are 'special moments'

Fans watched on jubilantly and broke out into choruses of 'it's coming home', days after England's win over Germany gave the public belief.

And Southgate said after the game the fans are driving the team to perform in the tournament.

“We want the journey to continue for our fans and for our public, and to be able to give them a second night this week where they’d have had great fun, they’d have had a lot to drink," he told ITV Sport.

“But everybody would have come together to watch the national team, and to unify people after the year that we’ve had – longer than a year – that’s special to be able to give people those moments.”

The Three Lions had come into the game in good spirits - and seemingly enjoying Gareth Southgate’s unique style of man-management.

They were cheered on in Rome by England fans from around Europe who – unlike those living on the island – aren’t required to isolate for five days when arriving in Italy.

And ex-pats promised to make enough noise to compensate for the missing “barmy army”.

At home, meanwhile, England fans were buzzing with anticipation and there were scenes of joy as Southgate's side roared to victory.

Supporters decked out in Three Lions shirts are filtering into Soho in London and lining up to get into pubs to watch the game.

The fanzone at Trafalgar Square had filled up, as had those in Manchester and Nottingham, while Croydon BoxPark was another spot proving popular with fans yet again.

Southgate chose an attacking line-up, with highly-rated Jadon Sancho starting alongside Chelsea’s Champions League winner Mason Mount and in-form Raheem Sterling completing a potent three-pronged attack behind captain Kane.

Explaining his choices before the game, Southgate told ITV Sport: "Well, we thought that Ukraine would play a back five and it looks like they are and we think to have wingers both sides.

"We particularly wanted a right-footer on the right side to be able to go outside, if possible.

"We need to use the full width and we need players that are good in one-against-one situations and also players to get between the lines."

Gareth Southgate explains his team selection

It’s England’s first and last game away from Wembley in Euro 2020, with both the semi-final and final under the famous arch.

England will now face Denmark on Wednesday night for a spot in the final next Sunday, when either Italy or Spain will be waiting.