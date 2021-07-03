England are through to the semi-final of the European Championships for the first time since 1996 and only the second time in their history.

The Three Lions’ Euro 2020 semi-final will be at Wembley Stadium and the final – if they get there – will also be on the hallowed home turf against either Italy or Spain.

Here’s how you can watch England continue their campaign for their first silverware since 1966.

How are the England squad preparing for their semi-final game? ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott explains

Play video

Who are England playing?

The win over Ukraine has set up a tricky tie against Denmark, the only team in England’s half of the draw ranked in the top 10 teams in the world, according to FIFA.

England, ranked fourth, will be favourites to qualify, especially given their home advantage.

But they’ll be wary against a team that has already beaten one home nation in this tournament, thrashing Wales 4-0 in the second round.

Recent history also suggest the Danes will be no pushover, having beaten England in the Nations League in October last year 1-0 – at Wembley.

When is the game and how can I watch it?

England will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July and it will be live on ITV - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub. ITV's coverage begins at 6.30pm.