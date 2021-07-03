England are just one game away from the Euro 2020 final, but before thoughts can turn to another big night at Wembley they have a huge semi-final to navigate.

Gareth Southgate’s side have so far been unbeaten in the tournament, winning against Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Ukraine, with only Scotland preventing defeat.

But it will all count for little if the Three Lions can’t go one step further than they managed to in Euro 96, when they lost on penalties in their last and only appearance in the final four of the competition.

So, now that they’re on their way back from victory in Rome, who stands in their way and when and where will England’s fate be decided?

The semi-final

All thoughts now focus on Wembley for the visit of Denmark, who have impressed throughout the tournament despite the setback of losing key player Christian Eriksen after he collapsed from a cardiac arrest in their opening game.

The Danes rallied around their teammate and have impressed with their fluid, attacking style of play, following up a 4-1 thrashing of Russia with a 4-0 win over Wales in the second round before beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarter-final.

And Denmark, rated in the top ten by FIFA in its world rankings, have already beaten England at Wembley in the past 12 months – a 1-0 victory in the Nations League in October last year.

But with a raucous home support behind them and an array of attacking talent, England will fancy their chances to come out on top in a tricky encounter.

The match can be watched at 8pm on ITV and ITV Hub on Wednesday, July 7.

If England get there, who will they face in the final?

More than 60,000 fans will be at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

And if England can meet expectations and win their semi-final, they’ll be back at Wembley for a chance of winning their first silverware since 1966.

Italy or Spain will be the team to beat in what will be a extremely tough match either way.

Both teams have made it this far despite being in what many consider to be the more difficult half of the draw – where even world champions France and European champions Portugal have been defeated.

In Italy’s case, they have overcome Austria and the top-ranked side in the world, Belgium, since qualifying from the group stages with a perfect record.

The Italians have, historically, been known for defensive football but have turned that reputation on its head with a series of high-tempo and attacking displays.

They were simply too much for Belgium, despite only winning by one goal, and have been touted as the favourites to win by many observers.

Italy were too strong for Belgium. Credit: AP

But they will have to beat Spain, who have scored more than any team in the competition so far.

Luis Enrique's side smashed five goals past World Cup finalists Croatia, following up a thrashing of Slovakia by the same amount.

But they can be stopped, as Switzerland almost showed by taking them all the way to a penalty shootout in the quarter-final.

The winner will then watch England's semi-final safe in the knowledge they will meet one of the teams under the Wembley arch on Sunday night.