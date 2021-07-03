Many expected England to win, but few predicted such an emphatic victory in their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine.

Fans didn't have to wait long to celebrate, with Harry Kane setting the tone early with a goal in the fourth minute in Rome.

But they had to wait for the second half to begin for the next goal, which came courtesy of a Harry Maguire header.

Then another goal. Harry Kane struck again just four minutes later, giving fans across the country only a few minutes to calm down before erupting with joy once again.

Fans in Manchester barely had time to settle down after celebrating Harry Maguire’s goal before Harry Kane struck again to put England 3-0 up against Ukraine

Play video

Jordan Henderson rounded off the scoring with a glancing header from a Kalvin Phillips free-kick, setting fans off once again.

Italy’s Covid-19 restrictions mean that most England fans from home couldn't to get to the match, with people arriving from the UK required to isolate for five days.

But for those who weren't already elsewhere in Europe, there were fanzones across the country set up to support Gareth Southgate's men from afar.

Here is a look at the scenes across the country as the game developed.

Fans in BoxPark Croydon, in south London, celebrate Harry Kane's first goal. Credit: PA

Fans in Market Square in Nottingham weren't going let rain stop them watching the match. Credit: PA

Fans at the Vinegar Yard in London celebrate the first goal. Credit: PA

Fans in BoxPark Croydon, south London, erupt with joy to Harry Kane's opening goal. Credit: PA

Fans at the Vinegar Yard in London watching the game. Credit: PA