Covid: UK death toll rises by 15 as cases increase by 24,248

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen by more than 24,000, with 15 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 24,248 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, according to government data.

The government said a further 15 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 128,222.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

No new deaths were reported in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

England

In the past 24 hours, there have been 20,454 new cases and 15 deaths.

Wales

As of 9am on Friday – the latest data available for Wales – there have been 219,831 cases since the start of the outbreak.

This marks an increase of 535 in 24 hours. No new deaths have been reported.

Scotland

There have been 2,726 new cases, taking the total up to 295,113 since the outbreak began.

No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health reported 533 positive cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours.

