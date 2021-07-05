Play video

Founded in 2016, the 93% Club is now the largest social mobility network for students - with 45 clubs and hundreds of members across universities in the UK.

In Britain, the most influential people are over five times more likely to have attended a private school, so this club wants to redress the imbalance.

It was set up to level the playing field for students at university and ensure that no matter what a person's background is, they have access to as many opportunities as possible.