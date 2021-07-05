Are any tickets for England vs Denmark still available and how do you get them?

Tickets for a Euro 2020 semi-final are hard to get in the best of times, but with England playing at home in a stadium still not at full capacity due to Covid restrictions they are proving almost impossible to find, but are there any still available?

Wembley is due to have around 60,000 fans (75% capacity) for the England vs Denmark game on Wednesday.

The tickets are distributed by Uefa, the English Football Association (FA) and Denmark's equivalent.

Uefa has allotted 8,500 tickets to the FA and 5,000 to Denmark. The rest are being sold by Uefa or given to special VIPs.

Are there any tickets still available?

At the time of writing, from the three official sources, no there are not.

The FA's tickets were all offered to people who registered interest for a ticket back in 2019 and Denmark's tickets are understandably unavailable to English fans.

Thousands of England fans were allowed to attend the game against Germany Credit: PA

The final two options are either through an official hospitality package which offer a ticket to the game alongside access to premium lounges and bars or through the final tranche of tickets sold by Uefa.

The hospitality tickets do not come cheap ranging from the low thousands of euros to multiple tens of thousands, and even with the high cost nearly all have now sold out.

The only option left is the final release of tickets by Uefa that will go on sale on Tuesday.

The exact time they will be available has not been disclosed and at the time of writing the ticket portal was subject to crashes and long load times.

The FA also said they were working with Uefa to try to secure more tickets for England fans so they may be able to offer a last-minute sale.

Anyone lucky enough to have a ticket must show they have either received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to the game or proof of a negative lateral flow test from the previous 48 hours.

Danish fans are also going to be struggling to attend the game to support their team.

Not only have been given access to fewer tickets but Denmark is currently on the UK's amber list, which means travelling fans must quarantine for 10 days once they arrive in the UK.

As their victory against the Czech Republic only happened on Saturday it's unlikely any fans from Denmark will make the journey to the UK meaning basically all of their 5,000 tickets will only be available to Danes living here.

It is believed special exceptions are being made for the final for fans from either Spain, Italy or Denmark (all amber countries) to travel to England to watch the game should their team make it there.

What about resales?

Many tickets have been appearing on ticket-tout websites as well as by people offering them up on social media.

People should buy these tickets at their own risk and be aware Uefa advises against it and does not offer any compensation if it turns out to be a scam.

Danish fans face even more hurdles to getting tickets for the game Credit: PA

On Livefootballtickets and Ticombo, tickets for the game are going for around £850, with prices on social media reaching several thousand.

The most expensive tickets in category 1 were on sale for €595 meaning they've been significantly marked up.The inflated prices break Uefa's rules on ticket resales which say tickets can only be listed by the original ticket holder "for the face value price of the relevant ticket".

Any ticket must be displayed digitally on the Uefa app, with paper tickets not available.

Uefa said: “All tickets for Uefa Euro 2020 are issued by Uefa and are subject to strict terms and conditions which prevent their unauthorised resale and transfer.

England fans at the game against Ukraine Credit: PA

“Uefa encourages fans not to be duped by touts who demand exorbitant prices despite often not being in possession of the tickets they claim to have for sale.

“Any tickets which are offered for sale on secondary ticketing platforms, social media, marketplaces etc. are advertised in breach of the ticket terms and conditions that all ticket buyers agree to before the purchase.

“Our organisation has actively enforced its ticket terms and conditions, including by monitoring the internet for unauthorised offers.

“Uefa will not hesitate to take action (including cancelling tickets) where such unauthorised offers are identified and take legal proceedings against third parties involved in the unauthorised resale of tickets, as we have done in the past.”

Watch England vs Denmark on ITV and ITV Hub on Wednesday, July 7. Build up begins from 6.30pm, kick-off 8pm.