England play Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday at Wembley as they look to secure a place in the showpiece final.

Denmark had a difficult start to the tournament when Christian Eriksen had a cardiac arrest during a defeat to Finland.

The Danes also lost their second group game against Belgium, only securing a place in the knockout stages by thrashing Russia 4-1.

Here we take a look at some of Denmark's key men.

Joakim Maehle Denmark have looked dangerous down both flanks during the tournament.

One of the reasons behind Denmark’s progress to the semis is the form of left wing-back Joakim Maehle.

The Atalanta defender produced one of the assists of the tournament last time out against the Czech Republic.

His cross with the outside of his right boot was perfect for Kasper Dolberg to volley home.

Maehle has netted two goals to his name in the tournament, too, scoring against Russia and Wales, an indication of his joy when it comes to marauding up the left-hand side to be part of the action in the box.

“Along with Spinazzola, Maehle has been fantastic in this tournament,” ITV pundit Ian Wright said.

“He has scored the last couple of games but that is probably one of the passes of the tournament so far for me.

"Czech Republic are so high, loads of space in behind. I don't think they have done a lot of homework on Maehle because he has been doing that all tournament.”

Mikkel Damsgaard will be looking to break down England. Credit: PA

Mikkel DamsgaardThe 20-year-old arrived at the tournament as Christian Eriksen’s understudy, not anticipating playing much.

Damsgaard has done his teammate proud since he suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening fixture against Finland.

The Sampdoria man grew up watching Eriksen who helped inspire him as a player, now Damsgaard himself is inspiring a nation.

He was instrumental in Denmark’s vital win 4-1 win over Russia, scoring in the process, as the Danes secured a place in the knockout stages in dramatic fashion.

A combination of incredible natural ability and dedication to his craft make Damsgaard stand out, even at the highest level of the game.

The emphasis has always been on enjoying football and Damsgaard is certainly doing so in Euro 2020. A win over England will make him enjoy it even more.

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.

Kasper Dolberg

The Nice forward had to bide his time, missing out on the opening two matches before being brought off the bench against Russia.

Dolberg was given the nod against Wales to replace the injured Youssef Poulsen, repaying his manager’s faith with two well-taken goals to help Denmark into the quarter-finals.

It is easy to see that Dolberg’s football education came at the legendary Ajax academy, where he learned how to mix his fantastic skill with a killer instinct in front of goal.

Kasper Dolberg is Denmark's main threat. Credit: PA

“We have a star striker in Kasper,” said Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand of Dolberg following the win over Wales.

He showed that quality against the Czechs when he scored the vital second goal and could be the man to end England’s run of five clean sheets.