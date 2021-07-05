Joey Chestnut wins hot dog eating contest by downing 76 in ten minutes

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut has broken his own world record by downing 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.Chestnut earned his 14th men's title at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.“It just felt good,” Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said in an ESPN interview after his win.

“Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”

Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, ate 30 ¾ hot dogs in 10 minutes. She called her win “an amazing feeling”.

Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year's contest because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks with fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. He vied for the men’s title but came up short.

The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan’s Famous' flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood.

However, this year’s planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in Maimonides Park, a nearby minor league baseball stadium, with 5,000 spectators.

Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.