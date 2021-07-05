The UK has recorded 27,334 new cases on Covid-19 on the day the government is set to reveal its plan for easing coronavirus restrictions in England.

The government also said a further nine people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 128,231.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Cases are up 53% in the past seven days and hospitalisations are up 24%, but deaths are only up 4.9%, suggesting that vaccinations have weakened the link between getting Covid and becoming seriously ill.

Despite the rising figures the government has said it is confident the planned easing of restrictions can go ahead on July 19.

England

There were 23,286 new cases of Covid in England on Monday and seven more deaths.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 2,372 new cases of Covid on Monday but no new deaths.

Wales

Wales recorded two new Covid deaths on Monday and 1,256 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were no new Covid deaths in Northern Ireland on Monday and 420 new cases.

