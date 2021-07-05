Play video

Several people suffered minor injuries after a firework display being prepared for 4th of July celebrations in the USA went off early.

Videos from the scene captured explosions on the ground and a huge smoke cloud rising into the sky.

The Independence Day fireworks show exploded early in Ocean City, Maryland.

A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day's fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

The Ocean City Fire Department said that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital, according to the news release.

Numerous videos of the explosion posted to social media showed the fireworks popping and crackling near a crowded beach.

A safe zone around the fireworks area prevented any beach or boardwalk patrons from being injured, the fire department said.

The Ocean City authorities said the cause of the discharge was unknown.

Fireworks are a traditional part of 4th of July celebrations in the USA but poorly managed rockets are a leading cause of domestic fires and wildfires across the country.