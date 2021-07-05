Warnings issued over Johnson’s plan to scrap nearly all Covid restrictions

Warnings have been sounded over the “using the language of irreversibility” when lifting coronavirus restrictions because there is still a high number of infections each day worldwide.

Chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt said that the projections are that the deaths from Covid will actually be less than some of our worst years for flu.

The former health secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “When you have that kind of change, I think it’s reasonable to change the social contract to one of co-operation, rather than compulsion.

“But I think we have got to be careful about using the language of irreversibility, because we still have 350,000 new infections every day across the world, there is still room for the vaccine-busting variants that we are all worried about.

“So we have to be on our guard and recognise that things may sadly yet change.”

Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19 What will happen to social distancing and the rule of six? The 'one metre plus' rule will be scrapped entirely on July 19. However, some guidance to maintain social distancing in certain situations will remain in place of the legal restrictions. Social distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green list areas. Limits on social contact in England will disappear, meaning the end of the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people for outdoor gatherings. Will I still need to wear a face mask? There will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in the final step of unlocking - but guidance will still encourage using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces. Will the working from home guidance change? The guidance on working from home will go. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace. What about weddings and funerals? The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events will end on July 19. What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland? The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland. The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July. The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9. In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Regulations will be reviewed on or before July 8. Back to top

Current health secretary Sajid Javid said he would continue to wear a face covering in a crowded space or if he was with someone who felt uncomfortable about one not being worn, once restrictions are eased.

He told Sky News: “For the foreseeable future I will be carrying a face mask with me, I think that’s a very responsible thing for anyone to do.

“As I have said, the pandemic is not over.

“If I’m in a crowded or enclosed space, I will wear a face mask. In fact I will wear one if I was next to someone or near someone that felt uncomfortable with others not wearing face masks.

“And that’s what I mean by personality responsibility."

Sajid Javid says he will continue to carry a mask with him. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson’s pledge to end nearly all of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions in one move despite cases rapidly rising triggered a series of warnings.

Labour criticised the Prime Minister’s plan to gamble on public responsibility and the immunity from vaccines as “reckless” and called for him to maintain protections such as mask wearing.

Shuttered business welcomed the opportunity to reopen but medics raised concerns of rising hospital admissions and charities representing the clinically vulnerable also warned of their heightened risk.

Mr Johnson accepted the pandemic is “very far from the end” as he said there could be 50,000 new cases detected daily by July 19 – the point he has signalled that restrictions will end.

But he suggested it is this month or never to lift controls by taking advantage of the vaccine roll-out and the upcoming “natural firebreak” offered by the school holidays and good weather.

Limits on social contact and the “one metre plus” rule on distancing will end at Step 4 of his plans to end lockdown restrictions and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen.

People will no longer be instructed to work from home and the legal requirement to wear masks will end, though their use will be advised in “enclosed and crowded places”.

A decision will be taken on Monday on whether to proceed with the proposals on July 19, but Mr Johnson has strongly signalled it would go ahead as planned.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “To throw off all protections at the same time when the infection rate is still going up is reckless.

“We need a balanced approach, we need to keep key protections in place, including masks, including ventilation and crucially… proper payments to those who need to self isolate.”

British Medical Association council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said it was “incredibly concerning” for Mr Johnson to “decide to go full steam” despite warnings over rising hospitalisations and deaths.

He urged ministers to ensure the wearing of masks is compulsory “until the rampant spread of infection has been brought under control and more of the population are fully vaccinated”.

“There is a clear disconnect with the actions the Government are planning to take and the data and views of the scientific community and medical profession,” Dr Nagpaul said.

Professor Stephen Reicher, who advises the Government as part of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), warned there is a “very real risk prospect” that by the end of July there could be nearly a million cases per week.

“I really do fear that if we were to get up to those high numbers of infections there is a risk of causing huge damage primarily to young people because they’re the ones that aren’t vaccinated,” he told Channel 4 News.

“I think that’s a very big risk indeed, it’s not a risk I would take and I earnestly, I genuinely hope that I am wrong and it doesn’t happen but I wouldn’t be taking the risk.”

Blood Cancer UK chief executive Gemma Peters warned that the reduction of preventative measures will mean “more freedoms are taken away” from people with compromised immune systems.

“The fact is that the less people wear masks and keep their distance from others, the less safe some people with blood cancer will feel to be out in public,” she said.

With live music set to resume and theatres to return to full capacity, the entertainment industry broadly welcomed the plans but called for additional support and guidance.

Philippa Childs, the head of entertainment union Bectu, said “continuing confusion” over isolation rules and mask wearing means it “won’t be a return to business as usual on July 19”.

Tories who have campaigned to end restrictions welcomed the announcement, while some Conservatives shouted “hallelujah” as Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out the plans in the Commons.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson warned a further delay would “run the risk of either opening up at a very difficult time when the virus has an edge” or “putting everything off to next year”.

“We must be honest with ourselves that if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves: when will we be able to return to normal?” he said.

To boost the protection from vaccines, Mr Johnson ordered for the gap between vaccine doses for under-40s to be reduced from 12 weeks to eight.

The move will mean all adults will have the opportunity to be double-jabbed by mid-September.

But standing alongside the Prime Minister, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance hinted at concerns, saying “we are in the face of an increasing epidemic at the moment and therefore we need to behave accordingly in terms of trying to limit transmission”.

The latest data showed there had been a further 27,334 cases as of 9am on Monday while a further nine people had died within 28 days of testing positive.

One restriction that will remain is the legal requirement to self-isolate for people who have tested positive or been identified as a contact by NHS Test and Trace.

But Mr Johnson wants contacts who are fully vaccinated to be exempt, with further details to be announced this week.

On Tuesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will set out plans to replace the requirement for entire school bubbles to isolate after a positive Covid contact with enhanced testing.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will give an update on plans to remove the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries to isolate later in the week.