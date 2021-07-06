People who have had two doses of the Covid vaccine will no longer have to isolate this summer if they have come into close contact with someone who has contracted coronavirus.

So who has to self-isolate? What if I'm fully vaccinated? And when do the new rules on self-isolation come into force?

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced people who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate if they come in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

This means that from Monday 16 August, fully vaccinated close contacts of positive cases will not have to isolate in a change to current contact tracing rules.

People will be advised to take a PCR test if they've come into close contact with a Covid positive person, but they will only need to self-isolate if the test comes back positive.

If you have only had one dose of the Covid vaccine and you've been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 by NHS Test and Trace, you will still have a legal requirement to isolate.

How are the rules around isolation changing? Video Producer Natalia Jorquera explains

Play video

How are the rules different to before?

The rules are different, as those who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to spend 10 days in quarantine or self isolation after being in contact with someone who has coronavirus.

This allows those who have had two doses to have more freedom because they have a higher protection against the virus.

However, the government is advising fully-vaccinated contacts and children to take a PCR test with a requirement to self-isolate for those who test positive in a bid to reduce the risk of onward transmission.

What happens if I've been jabbed a week before August 16 and will the rules still apply to me?

No, you will have to allow 14 days to pass before the vaccine becomes effective.

If someone gets their second dose just before, or after, the August 16, they’ll need to wait until two weeks after they have had their second jab in order to "build the maximum possible protection", according to the government.

What happens if I'm under 18 or my child has been contacted to self isolate and we're not eligible for the vaccine?

Children who are close contacts of a positive case will instead be advised to take a PCR test, the UK government has said.

If the PCR test is positive they will need to self-isolate, as any other positive case.

Will these new rules on self-isolation definitely go ahead on August 16?

The government will make an announcement on whether the UK will move into Step 4 of easing the final Covid restrictions roadmap on July 12.

What has the Health Secretary Sajid Javid said about this?

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sajid Javid said the approach allowed the government to "manage the virus in a way that is proportionate to the pandemic, while maintaining the freedoms that are so important to us all."

Mr Javid said close contacts would be advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible “so they can get certainty about their condition”.