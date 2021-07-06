Denmark's own history-maker John Jensen is predicting a tough, tight game with England in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Jensen famously rifled home the opening goal of the 1992 European Championships for unfancied Denmark against then World Champions Germany - a game the Danes would go on to win 2-0.

Back in '92, Denmark only made the finals because the deteriorating situation in the Balkans saw then Yugoslavia excluded.

As with this year, Denmark did not start well - drawing with England and losing to Sweden to stand on the brink of elimination.

But they managed to beat France in the final group game in '92 - just as they did with Russia this year - and the rest is history.

And the former Arsenal midfielder says - ominously for England - the omens are looking good for his nation this time around, too.

Play video

Jensen, who for a spell was caretaker manager for the national side, says England will present a tough test.

"England is a very, very good team," he told ITV News, "they have the players and coaches to win the Euros. And no one has scored against them - that is very important.

"They have good personalities - like Sterling, and Kane, and the young Arsenal player, Saka."

But, he says he believes the semi-final may well go to penalties where "main man" Kasper Schmeichel, the Danish keeper, will come into his own.

"England are not so good at penalties," he says.

Play video

"It will be a tough, tough game - not a lot of goals," he says, "but I hope Denmark will get an early goal and it will open up a bit more.

"Anything can happen in a semi-final. England have not won it [a final] since 1966 and that is a long time for a big country like England."

Play video

As with the growing sense of excitement in England, so the Danes have been caught up in what Jensen describes as "football fever".

"It's unbelievable, everyone is talking about it. The whole nation is having a big party and hopefully we can have that party all the way to Sunday night."

Play video

Jensen says the team and the nation have been brought together by the events surrounding their best player, Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch in their opening game against Finland.

He says the players have got the whole of Denmark behind them to go all the way.

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.