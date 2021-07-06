Play video

The Band of the Coldstream Guards perform a rendition of Three Lions

Renditions of Three Lions and Sweet Caroline have blared out from the gardens of Clarence House ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark.

The Prince of Wales invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play instrumental versions of the rousing football anthems at his London residence on Tuesday.

England's win on Wednesday saw the men’s team reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

The soldiers, in their pristine bright red tunics and bearskin hats, stood in the sunshine at the heir to the throne’s London base, trumpeting out the melodies usually heard around Wembley.

Sweet Caroline performed by a brass band, at Prince Charles's request

Charles was, however, absent - he is away with the Duchess of Cornwall carrying out a week of engagements in Wales, whose squad was knocked out by Denmark in the last 16.

A royal source said of the England match: "Both Their Royal Highnesses will be closely following the outcome."

The Prime Minister voiced his support too.

In a statement ahead of game, Boris Johnson said: "Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final.

"Bring it home!"

Three Lions, with its popular “It’s coming home” lyric, was penned by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner with the Lightning Seeds in 1996.

It continues to be the anthem for fans during major tournaments but Sweet Caroline has been another soundtrack to England's success in the Euros so far.

Manager Gareth Southgate paid tribute to the “incredible” fans and their singing of the song in a post-match interview.

“To hear them at the end… I mean, you can’t beat a bit of Sweet Caroline, can you? That’s a belter, really,” Southgate said.

Charles’s eldest son the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the FA and a supporter of Aston Villa, will be at the Wembley match.

He, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George attended England's last-16 encounter against Germany last week.

The family watched as the Three Lions sailed to a 2-0 victory.