An unarmed inmate who "whacked" the Fishmongers’ Hall attacker with a narwhal tusk is to be freed from prison on licence.

Steven Gallant, from Hull, was one of three men who restrained convicted terrorist Usman Khan until armed police arrived at the scene in November 2019.

Giving evidence at the inquest in April this year into the victims’ deaths, Mr Gallant said he “whacked” Khan with a narwhal tusk but was empty-handed by the time of the battle on the bridge.

Khan, who had two large knives and a fake suicide belt, stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, and injured three other people before running on to London Bridge.

Jack Merrit and Saskia Jones were both Cambridge University graduates. Credit:

Mr Gallant was serving a life sentence for murder when he helped stop the attack.

The day of Khan's attack was the first time Mr Gallant had been out on licence after being jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years in 2005 for the murder of a firefighter in Hull.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Steven Gallant following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims."

Court artist sketch of Steven Gallant during the inquest into the terror attack at Fishmongers’ Hall Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The decision on release is provisional for 21 days subject to any appeal by the Justice Secretary.

Last year, the Ministry of Justice revealed the Queen had employed the little used “Royal Prerogative of Mercy” to bring Gallant’s case before the parole board 10 months early.

It is understood he has been a model prisoner who has expressed remorse for his crimes and has not faced any punishment or loss of privileges during his jail time for the past 10 years.