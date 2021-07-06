Wreckage of plane carrying 28 people found in Russian Far East region

The wreckage of a plane that had 28 people on board has been found five miles away from its intended runway in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka, local officials have said.

The Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana but missed a scheduled communication around six miles from its destination.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the Interfax news agency that the main body of the plane was found on the Okhotsk Sea coast, while other wreckage was found nearby in the sea.

According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board have survived the crash.The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

The company’s director, Alexei Khabarov, told the Interfax news agency that the plane was technically sound.

The same company which manages the missing plane also suffered a similar loss in 2012. Credit: AP

The plane has been in operation since 1982, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk and coming in for a landing in Palana.

A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.