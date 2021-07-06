Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later as on Sunday in case the Euro 2020 final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.

The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time.

England has a chance to make it to the final if they beat Denmark on Wednesday.

Fans celebrate England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany at the Vinegar Yard pub in London Bridge last week Credit: PA

The winner of that game will face the winner of Italy vs Spain which is taking place at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

If England does make it to the final it will be the first time they've reached the final of a major international football tournament since 1966.

The final is due to start at 8pm, and would ordinarily finish by about 10pm.

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.

However, the potential for extra time and a penalty shoot-out means the match could end later than planned.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: "We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

"The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

Around 60,000 supporters are expected to attend the England vs Denmark game on Wednesday, including the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association.

Watch England v Denmark live on ITV and ITV Hub on Wednesday 7 July - coverage begins from 6.30pm, kick off at 8pm