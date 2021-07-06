A second man has been charged with common assault after England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty was accosted in a central London park.

Jonathan Chew, 24, of no fixed address, was charged on Monday with common assault and obstructing police and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation was launched after Prof Whitty was accosted by a group of men in St James’s Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday, June 27.

Officers spoke to Prof Whitty, who did not suffer any injuries, and checked his welfare.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.

The Met said officers had reviewed the footage and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford, east London, was charged by postal requisition with common assault on Thursday July 1 and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday July 30.