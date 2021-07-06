Play video

ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn reports on Wally causing chaos on the Isles of Scilly

Wally the Walrus has become somewhat of a celebrity over the past few months as he travelled along the coast of Europe, Wales and Cornwall.

His popularity has, however, begun to wane as the marine mammal has proven to be a bit of a vandal in the Isles of Scilly - causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to boats in St Mary's harbour.

Wally is a fair way from home too, the four-year-old travelled 4000km along the coast of western Europe over the past four months.

The council and a number of environment and marine life organisations have warned he "is posing huge risks, first to himself, and to livelihoods but potentially human safety."

Wally has become somewhat of a rebel in the Isles of Scilly - clambering onto boats and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Lizzi Larbalestier, from the British Diver's Marine Life Rescue, said he is in "completely the wrong place".

The question has now become, how to deter the flippered giant.

"What we're aiming to do is encourage him to not be in the Isles of Scilly, encourage him to move back towards his homeland," said Ms Larbalestier.

"One of the ways we're going to do that is through use of natural deterrents - such as sound - to discourage him from creating damage within the harbour, and mounting boats."

How do you get rid of Wally the Walrus in a friendly way? Lizzi Larbalestier explains

One of those sounds could be of a polar bear - using the threatening roar of Wally's predator to trick him into thinking the Isles of Scilly may be home to some polar bears.

Air horns may play a part too - that managed to shoo him away in Tenby a few months back.

"It's very unprecedented to have a walrus in the Isles of Scilly, as you might imagine," Ms Larbalestier said.

It's unlikely he'll set up shop in the Isles of Scilly, though, it's his "nature" to move around she stressed.

Yachters attempt to shoo Wally away as the wet walrus clambers aboard

Boat owners have been advised to "take preventative action" - including blocking access to vessels with barriers and obstructions.

The Council of the Isles of Scilly described the predicament as "a dynamic situation".

In a statement, the group said: "It is hoped that by discouraging him from being around the inhabited islands, he will choose a more secluded wild site, and that he will soon be rested enough to continue back north to his native Arctic."