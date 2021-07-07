Bukayo Saka has returned to the starting line-up for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark at Wembley.

The Arsenal man replaced replaced Jadon Sancho in the Three Lions’ only change from the 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

Captain Harry Kane leads the line up front, hoping to add to his tally of three goals in the tournament, while Raheem Sterling, also on three goals, starts on the wing with Mason Mount and Sako completing an exciting trio behind Kane.

Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice continue in the centre of midfield, having impressed fans and observers with their high-energy performances thus far.

The back-four lines up as expected, with Harry Maguire and John Stones forming a central defensive partnership and Luke Shaw and Kyle Walker manning the left and right side respectively.

Denmark, the 1992 winners, were unchanged following their quarter-final victory against the Czech Republic.

Watch England v Denmark live on ITV and ITV Hub on Wednesday 7 July - coverage begins from 6.30pm, kick off at 8pm