ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reports on the latest travel guidelines and what could change from July 19

People who have received two doses of a Covid vaccine should be allowed to travel "more freely", the business secretary has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng told ITV News that the double-vaccinated "represent less of a risk" than people who are not fully-jabbed.

Mr Kwarteng spoke to ITV News the day before the transport secretary is expected to reveal plans to end the requirement for travellers from amber list countries to self-isolate on arrival in the UK.

Meanwhile, the airline industry has stepped up pressure on ministers to make this move.

On Wednesday, Heathrow Airport said it will trial providing fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated UK arrivals.

"People who have been double vaccinated represent less of a risk than people who haven't had jabs," Mr Kwarteng said.

"I think people that have had two jabs perhaps will be allowed to move more freely."

However, Mr Kwarteng also admitted that due to rising cases across the country, there is a "possibility" restrictions will not be eased on July 19 as planned.

"I strongly suspect that we will open on July 19 but there is a possibility that there might be a delay," he said.

Boris Johnson has said England’s Covid restrictions are likely to be torn up on July 19 on what has been dubbed the country’s “freedom day”

The Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, suggested cases could rise to more than 100,000 a day in the summer once the rules are removed.

He told MPs: “I understand that some people are cautious about the idea of easing restrictions, but we must balance the risks – the risks of a virus that has diminished but not defeated, against the risks of keeping these restrictions and the health, social and economic hardship that we know they bring.”

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth called for a “U-turn on mask-wearing”, telling Mr Javid: “Yes, let’s have freedom, but not a high-risk free-for-all.

“Keep masks for now, fix sick pay, and let’s unlock in a safe and sustainable way.”

The latest official figures showed a further 28,773 daily reported cases in the UK with 37 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

More than 45 million adults in the UK have now received a first dose of the vaccine, with almost 34 million fully vaccinated.