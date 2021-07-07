Euro 2020: For this England team, reaching a semi-final is simply not enough

If you could manufacture a situation giving you the best possible set of circumstances to make it through to a major tournament final, there would be a couple of non-negotiables. They would be to play at your home ground in front of a large partisan crowd and to go into the match-of-your-life, undefeated, having not yet conceded a single goal. Sound familiar?

Gareth Southgate’s team have all those advantages tonight as their near faultless journey through these championships continues, so the only concern, perhaps, is how will they react, how will they cope, when adversity strikes? That could come in the form of the defence finally being breached, an injury to a key player or even a red card.

England boss Gareth Southgate Credit: PA

In his eve-of-match media conference, Southgate said the squad talks through these scenarios regularly, they also try to replicate any set-backs on the training ground. But like penalties, it is one thing role playing and quite another putting plans into practise in front of tens of thousands in the stadium whose frustration is tangible.

If you’re an England football fan, however convincing what has come before may be, your mind will inevitably focus on potential calamities. You have been burnt too many times before.

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.

Steve Scott at Wembley looks ahead to tonight's match

Play video

You hope it doesn’t come to that, but Denmark are a dangerous opponent, an even bigger challenge than Germany, although without the emotional baggage that went with that fixture.

Denmark are ranked higher than the Germans in the world charts, they beat England in a competitive match at Wembley only last year and of course have been carried through this tournament on the powerful wave created by Christian Eriksen’s near death experience on the pitch in their opening group game. There is no question that has galvanised this team who play each match to win for him.

Fan watch England v Germany Credit: PA

But this England team is not “Old England”, it is not infected by inter-club rivalries that other talented teams of the past have been, it is not even the England team that made it to the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia.

Yes, many of the personnel are the same, but the 2021 version is better and wiser. Better because many of the squad have played in big, big games for their clubs since then and better because the strength in depth is far superior to what it was in Moscow.

And it also has Gareth Southgate a further three years into the top job. He is an assured leader who does not listen to any outside noise and trusts his own instincts. He also has faith in everyone around him.

Those that experienced that semi-final loss, don’t want to experience it again and you could detect that determination after the demolition of Ukraine.

The on-field celebrations were muted, they told you that for this group of players reaching a semi-final is simply not enough.

Watch England v Denmark live on ITV and ITV Hub on Wednesday 7 July - coverage begins from 6.30pm, kick off at 8pm