England v Italy: How to watch the Euro 2020 final and can you still get tickets?

England have booked their place in the final of Euro 2020 following their 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley.

Sunday will be the first time in 55 years that the men's team have made it to the final of a major tournament.

Wembley will be at 75% capacity, the same as during the semis, with more than 60,000 fans in the stands hoping to see the Three Lions roar to victory.

How do England compare to Italy?

The win over Denmark has set up a tricky tie against Italy.

While Italy were ranked seventh in the world, below England's fourth, as of the end of May, the southern European nation have won every single one of their Euro 2020 matches, while England drew against Scotland.

The Azzurri faced an intense semi-final game against Spain, however, going all the way to a penalty shoot-out before winning 4-2 from the spot.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has only conceded a single goal during the tournament.

At least one goal and penalties have been scored against Italy in their last three matches.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford makes a save from Germany's Timo Werner. Credit: PA

The last time England played Italy was in March 2018 when the two sides drew 1-1.

This time, however, England will have the home advantage with the majority of fans backing the home team due to Covid travel restrictions hugely impacting the number of tickets available to Italian fans.

The only Italian fans allowed in the stadium will be those who live in the UK or who have quarantined for 10 days ahead of the match.

When is the game and how can I watch it?

England v Italy will kick off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11 and it will be live on ITV - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

More than 60,000 fans will be at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

Can you still get tickets?

While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one.

At the time of writing, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final.

Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known.

If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.

Fans react after the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany at the Vinegar Yard pub in London. Credit: PA

Supporters can, of course, head to the pub or big screen events to watch the final.

Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.

The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time.