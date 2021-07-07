England fans in Trafalgar Square and across the country have exploded in jubilation after Harry Kane's penalty rebound has landed the Three Lions a place in the Euro 2020 final.

Supporters in the fan zone were sent into raptures after the penalty decision was given, and the roars were even louder after the England skipper netted the goal despite initially missing the spot kick.

England fans reacting in Trafalgar Square, Boxpark Croydon and Preston

There were 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final, and many fans arrived early for the big match.

The England men’s team have secured their first appearance in the final of a major football tournament since their 1966 World Cup win.

Frank Skinner and David Baddiel in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Credit: PA

Fans at Boxpark in Croydon.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the stands Credit: PA

England fans in patriotic fancy dress outside Wembley Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Alan Putman, in costume and a horse drawn carriage, on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey Credit: Luciana Guerra/PA

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, was among those inside the ground to watch the match.

This is the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

The Duke of Cambridge, the Football Association president, watches England at Wembley on Wednesday Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Denmark fans watch the semifinals in Copenhagen's EURO 2020 fan zone. Credit: ITV News

Elsewhere, England fans without tickets for the official fan zone in central London’s Trafalgar Square gathered in the area to avoid “missing out” on the atmosphere.

Fans in the sunshine at Trafalgar Square during the Euro 2020 semi-final Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

England fans pose with a Denmark supporter on Wembley Park Boulevard Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Fans at Boxpark in Croydon watch the England-Denmark match Credit: Tess Derry/PA

England fans will outnumber the Danish supporters for the semi-final at Wembley Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Fans were in jubilant mood ahead of the England-Denmark game Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

