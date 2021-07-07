England vs Denmark: Fans, politicians and celebs cheer on Three Lions during Euro 2020 semi-final
England fans in Trafalgar Square and across the country have exploded in jubilation after Harry Kane's penalty rebound has landed the Three Lions a place in the Euro 2020 final.
Supporters in the fan zone were sent into raptures after the penalty decision was given, and the roars were even louder after the England skipper netted the goal despite initially missing the spot kick.
England fans reacting in Trafalgar Square, Boxpark Croydon and Preston
There were 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final, and many fans arrived early for the big match.
The England men’s team have secured their first appearance in the final of a major football tournament since their 1966 World Cup win.
The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, was among those inside the ground to watch the match.
This is the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.
Elsewhere, England fans without tickets for the official fan zone in central London’s Trafalgar Square gathered in the area to avoid “missing out” on the atmosphere.
