In pictures: Celebrations as England secure Euro 2020 final spot after victory against Denmark
ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot reports on the fans' reaction during the tense England vs Denmark semi-final
England fans are overwhelmed with joy as they celebrate the Three Lions winning the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.
The Three Lions have now reached their first major tournament final since 1966 as they clinched a 2-1 win over Denmark after extra time at Wembley Stadium.
Fans singing, chucking pints and celebrating at Wembley Stadium
Players and fans celebrating after the final whistle at Wembley Stadium
Fans leave Wembley Stadium - there were 60,000 fans at the game
Fans in Trafalgar Square celebrate
Three Lions fans let off flares and waved England flags in Piccadilly Circus
The streets of Birmingham were lined with cheering fans
Fans in Manchester celebrate England qualifying
These were the scenes at BOXPARK in Croydon and London's Vinegar Yard
Local residents at the Kirby housing estate in Bermondsey celebrated Kane's goal
What does 60,000 England fans singing Neil Diamond's iconic Sweet Caroline anthem sound like?
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.