Play video

ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot reports on the fans' reaction during the tense England vs Denmark semi-final

England fans are overwhelmed with joy as they celebrate the Three Lions winning the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

The Three Lions have now reached their first major tournament final since 1966 as they clinched a 2-1 win over Denmark after extra time at Wembley Stadium.

Fans singing, chucking pints and celebrating at Wembley Stadium

Players and fans celebrating after the final whistle at Wembley Stadium

Fans leave Wembley Stadium - there were 60,000 fans at the game

Fans in Trafalgar Square celebrate

Play video

Three Lions fans let off flares and waved England flags in Piccadilly Circus

The streets of Birmingham were lined with cheering fans

Credit: PA

Fans in Manchester celebrate England qualifying

These were the scenes at BOXPARK in Croydon and London's Vinegar Yard

Local residents at the Kirby housing estate in Bermondsey celebrated Kane's goal

What does 60,000 England fans singing Neil Diamond's iconic Sweet Caroline anthem sound like?