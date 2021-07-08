The country has come together in celebration of England's victory against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final that is sure to go down in history.

Royalty, politicians, celebrities and ardent fans reacted with elation across England as celebrations lit up the streets of London as well as cities up and down the country.

The Three Lions triumphed after striker Harry Kane scored in extra-time to make it 2-1 at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s men will play Italy on Sunday – England’s first major international final since 1966.

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

After a night of high drama in London, former England captain Beckham – who was in the stands – joined the celebrities saluting the team’s achievement. He wrote on Instagram: “Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history… Hard fight to the end, but wow was it worth it.. well done boys & well done to the incredible fans in the stadium and around the country what a night…”

Credit: David Beckham/Instagram

Meanwhile, Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick for England in the 1966 World Cup final, tweeted: “Wow! We’re in the final. “Brilliant game. Well done England. Fantastic. #footballscominghome #Euros2021 #ComeOnEngland”

England captain, Harry Kane, and scorer of the winning goal in the semi-final match thanked the country for their support after the match ended, sharing a picture of himself hugging Trippier after the final whistle.

"Support tonight was unreal!!! Thank you England!" he tweeted.

Fellow player, Raheem Sterling, who has scored three goals so far in the Euro 2020 tournament, tweeted: "Final Bound ... Come on England!!! #BoyFromBrent"

Marcus Rashford shared teammate Sterling's tweet writing "My guy", while he also tweeted in support of Denmark's Chris Eriksen who shocked the world after collapsing on the pitch during his team's game against Finland early in the tournament.

"I’m not sure how I would have reacted to seeing my teammate in such difficulty. You captured everyone’s heart and I’m sure @ChrisEriksen8 is extremely proud of what you have achieved. Heads held high. Im sure we’ll see you soon".

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shared pictures of celebration from the end of the match on Instagram writing: "So proud to be part of this team! Good times never seemed so good!"

Celebrities also joined in the celebrations, with Adele sharing a video of her wild celebrations at home sparked by Kane scoring the rebound from a penalty. The chart-topping singer let out a shriek when the goalkeeper stopped the Spurs forward’s initial kick but jumped around the room when he converted the follow-up. She wrote on Instagram: “ITS BLOODY COMING HOME”.

Singer Dua Lipa also shared pictures on Instagram from her watch party – including a plate of digestive biscuits and red crosses painted on her cheeks – and said: “IT’S COMING HOME”.

Popstar Ed Sheeran snapped a picture of himself in an England shirt and posted it on his Instagram story with the text: "It's bloody coming home".

Credit: teddysphotos/Instagram

In a tweet from Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account, McPartlin said he is “actually crying”. “Well done lads,” he added.

TV chef Jamie Oliver labelled the performance “epic” in a post on Twitter.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp shared a video of himself cheering at home after the final whistle. Alongside the clip, he wrote: “Go on England…what a game! “Roll on Sunday!!”

In the world of politics, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a “fantastic performance” from England as he urged the Three Lions to “bring it home” after they booked their place in the final of Euro 2020.

Boris Johnson, who was at Wembley with wife Carrie to watch the game, tweeted: “Tonight @England played their hearts out. “What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad. “Now to the final. Let’s bring it home”.

After the final whistle, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted a picture of himself celebrating, simply captioned: “#ItsComingHome”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “This is a moment London will never forget. I can’t remember the last time I saw our city so alive. “An @England final in London’s @wembleystadium—does it get much better?”

Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, tweeted: “Brilliant performance from England! Atmosphere at Wembley absolutely electric. “What a night! One more game to go. Come on.”

Prince William was one of the Royals present at Wembley to watch England’s historic victory. A tweet from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge read: “What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England. “The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York praised the Danes following the game and wished their attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen well with his recovery after he collapsed during a game earlier in the tournament. She tweeted: “Thank you Denmark for showing wonderful sportsmanship and humility. “@ChrisEriksen8, we wish you a speedy recovery…”