Jubilation over England’s historic Euro 2020 feat leads Thursday's papers

The nation’s papers are unsurprisingly all dedicated to the Three Lions as they celebrate England’s historic Euro 2020 victory over Denmark.

Gareth Southgate's men qualified for their first final in a major tournament since 1966 when Harry Kane slotted home a penalty rebound in extra time in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

The Times says the monumental victory was “55 years in the making” while wondering about the “delirium” that can be expected throughout the country if England manage to claim the silverware against Italy on Sunday.

The paper leads with a picture of Harry Kane celebrating his winning goal under the headline “England make history”.

The Daily Mail celebrates the effort of England’s captain, running with the headline “Kane you believe it”.

Inside the paper, columnist Robert Hardman speaks of the nervousness that supporters who were alive for England’s last final in 1966 felt throughout the thrilling contest.

He writes: “It was only when Harry Kane’s penalty somehow ended up in the back of the net in the 104th minute that we old-timers finally dared to contemplate the ‘F’ word”.

The Sun speaks for millions of jubilant Three Lions fans as it calls the thrill of victory “probably the best feeling in the world”.

The Telegraph dubs the victorious England squad “The history boys”, while also giving half the page to a story on fully vaccinated passengers needing to pay for Covid tests on their return from amber list countries.On football, journalist Jim White commended manager Gareth Southgate for the team's achievement.

He writes: “This is a manager who knows what he is doing. Southgate is a superb leader, one who understands intuitively how to motivate.

“He does it not by shouting, but by developing a sense of unity into which all his players invest”.

The Guardian juxtaposes its coverage of England’s win with a story on scientists expressing alarm over the “dangerous and premature” lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19. Guardian reporter Jonathan Liew, who was at Wembley, writes about the feeling in the stands at the moment Kane’s game-winner found the back of the net.

He says: “Wembley was ablaze: men and women and children leaping and reeling and spilling beverages all over each other (and at Wembley prices you need to be pretty damn euphoric to do that).

“For this country’s long-suffering fans, there are still grimmer agonies ahead. But here, now, under dark skies and bright lights, England made us happy”.

The Metro use a play on words for their headline, writing: "FINALLY THERE!" with the word final in red and the rest of the text in white. Looking forward, the paper also writes: "Three lions set up epic showdown with Italy on Sunday".

The Daily Express have the same idea, but change the words to "...AND FINALLY", adding that "England's time has come".

The Daily Mirror says Wednesday’s victory puts an end to “55 years of hurt”, but writes that Harry and his heroes now just have to "match the England immortals of 1966".

The I calls the win “fairytale football”, giving a nod to star player Raheem Sterling saying his "greatest performance for his country sets up showdown with Italy", while also praising captain Harry Kane's winning goal.

In a special souvenir edition of the Daily Star, the paper questions whether this is “the greatest dream ever”.

And the Financial Times leads with the “landmark” £9 billion valuation of British fintech company Wise, while also covering the story on the killing of the Haitian president.

There is also pride in defeat in the losing nation’s papers, with the Danish press paying respect to the team’s efforts in the tournament – especially in the wake of captain Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their first game against Finland.

The paper BT runs with the headline “Brutalt! I table, men vandt vores hjerter” – “Brutal! You lost, though you won our hearts”.

Meanwhile, Jyllands-Posten looks to the future, saying: “EM-festen er slut – nu kan VM-festen begynde” – “The European Championship party is over – now the World Cup party can begin”.