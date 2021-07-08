Play video

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar caught up with Maneskin and asked their predictions for the Euro final

Football fans will be hoping the Eurovision result won't be mirrored when England take on Italy on Sunday.

Back in May, the UK scored nil points in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In contrast the winners, Maneskin, from Italy, have gone from strength to strength.

Since their victory on the European stage, the band now have the most streamed song globally on Spotify and have two songs in the UK's top ten.

"It's unbelievable, it's hard to believe it's actually real," says lead singer Damiano David.

"It's huge, you can never expect something like this."

Want more from the world of arts and entertainment? Listen to Unscripted