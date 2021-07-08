Mason Mount makes young England fan's night as he gives her his shirt after Euro 2020 triumph
England star Mason Mount made a young fan's night after he gave her his match-worn shirt following the Three Lion's historic Euro 2020 semi-final win.
In a video posted on social media, Belle McNally, 10, is shown to be overcome with emotion after Mount leapt over the barrier and brushed past security during a lap of honour following England's victory to hand the youngster his shirt.
Belle is seen crying and turning to hug her dad as supporters applaud.
The video has been viewed 2.2 million times.
Before the match, Belle told ITV News she was "11 out of 10" excited and predicted a 3-0 win for England. She also revealed she had "bunked off school" to be at the match.
Belle - whose own shirt read 'Belle 10' on the back - was one of 60,000 spectators in the stands at Wembley cheering on England to a 2-1 victory over Denmark.
Sunday, when the Three Lions take on Italy at Wembley, will be the first time in 55 years that the men's team have made it to the final of a major tournament.
The win puts the team within touching distance of victory on the international stage for the first time in more than half a century.
Italy await England following a semi-final victory against Spain on Tuesday in which they triumphed on penalties when the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Southgate's side will be cheered on by a 60,000 strong crowd at Wembley on Sunday, as they were in the semis.
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.