England star Mason Mount made a young fan's night after he gave her his match-worn shirt following the Three Lion's historic Euro 2020 semi-final win.

In a video posted on social media, Belle McNally, 10, is shown to be overcome with emotion after Mount leapt over the barrier and brushed past security during a lap of honour following England's victory to hand the youngster his shirt.

Belle is seen crying and turning to hug her dad as supporters applaud.

The video has been viewed 2.2 million times.

Before the match, Belle told ITV News she was "11 out of 10" excited and predicted a 3-0 win for England. She also revealed she had "bunked off school" to be at the match.

Belle - whose own shirt read 'Belle 10' on the back - was one of 60,000 spectators in the stands at Wembley cheering on England to a 2-1 victory over Denmark.

Sunday, when the Three Lions take on Italy at Wembley, will be the first time in 55 years that the men's team have made it to the final of a major tournament.

The win puts the team within touching distance of victory on the international stage for the first time in more than half a century.

Italy await England following a semi-final victory against Spain on Tuesday in which they triumphed on penalties when the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Southgate's side will be cheered on by a 60,000 strong crowd at Wembley on Sunday, as they were in the semis.