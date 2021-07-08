This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

On Unscripted this week, Nina is joined by television and dance impresario Nigel Lythgoe.

Nigel talks to Nina about getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and where he thinks modern reality TV is going wrong - and what needs to change.

The talent show judge reminisces over his nickname 'Nasty Nigel' and how 20 years on from Popstars, he's still hearing it.

And the pair talk what to do with old television that's dated, even offensive, in the 21st century.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below, or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

New episodes are released every fortnight.